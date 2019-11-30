Despite the screaming headlines from the fake news media the Black Friday shopping frenzy BROKE ALL RECORDS on Friday.

FOX Business Network reported:

“Shoppers weren’t slowed down at all by their huge turkey feasts.”

Consumers spent a staggering $4.2 billion online on Thanksgiving, a 14.5 percent from last year and a record high, according to new figures published by Adobe Analytics on Friday. This marks the first time that Thanksgiving shopping has surpassed $4 billion.

In total, e-commerce behemoths saw a 244 percent boost in sales on Thanksgiving, while smaller retailers experienced a 61 percent jump.

Phones played a huge role in the spike in Turkey Day shopping: Overall, nearly half of the revenue — 44.9 percent — stemmed from people’s smartphones, a 24.4 increase over last year.