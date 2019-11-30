Ah-Oh- is Hillary Clinton planting individuals in Democrat Presidential candidate campaigns to commit sabotage?

Yesterday we reported that Democrat Senator Kamala Harris’s 2020 campaign is imploding as her lead operations manager resigns and blasts her in a scathing letter.

The New York Times reported that Harris’s lead staffer stepped down and her campaign was having financial problems.

“This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly,” wrote Kelly Mehelenbacher, Harris’s state operations lead, in a blistering resignation.

Strategic inexperience also plagued Harris’s campaign.

“In one instance after another, Ms. Harris and her closest advisors made flawed decisions about which states to focus on, issues to emphasize, and opponents to target, all the while refusing to make difficult personnel choices to impose order on an unwieldy campaign,” according to more than 50 staffers who spoke on condition of anonymity to the New York Times.

But maybe Mehelenbacher was never really on the Harris bus? Certainly Harris was a poor candidate but she may have been sabotaged by Mehelenbacher.

To date Mehelenbacher does not claim that she worked with the Harris campaign. Her LinkedIn profile has her boasting her work with Hillary Clinton’s most recent scam ‘Onward Together’ –

We reported in September how Onward Together was already involved in shady business practices.

No worries. It looks like overnight new Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg hired Mehlenbacher for his campaign. Good luck with that, Mike.

Hat tip Kevin O.

