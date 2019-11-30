Records show Obama and his Deep State actors in the White House pressured the Ukraine to provide dirt on candidate Trump and his team in early 2016.

Highly respected investigative reporter John Solomon called the 11 AM January 19, 2016 meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building “one of the earliest documented efforts to build the now-debunked Trump-Russia collusion narrative and one of the first to involve the Obama administration’s intervention.”

Suspected Schiff whistleblower Eric Ciaramella chaired that meeting, which was also attended by his frequent collaborator Liz Zentos.

The meeting was ostensibly arranged by the Obama administration for anti-corruption training and coordination, but it didn’t take long for the Ukrainian participants, during the meetings and afterward, “to realize the Americans’ objectives included two politically hot investigations: one that touched Vice President Joe Biden’s family and one that involved a lobbying firm linked closely to then-candidate Trump.”

The Obama Department of Justice officials were interested in reopening a closed 2014 FBI investigation that “focused heavily on GOP lobbyist Paul Manafort, whose firm long had been tied to Trump through his partner and Trump pal, Roger Stone.”

Nazar Kholodnytskyy, then Ukraine’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor and a meeting attendee, said he saw evidence in Ukraine of political meddling in the U.S. election, when the “black ledger,” key evidence against Manafort, who had joined Trump’s campaign on March 29, 2016 and then was promoted to campaign chairman on May 19, 2016, was suddenly released to the media in May 2016.

According to Andriy Telizhenko, then a political officer at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington DC and a meeting attendee, U.S. officials told the Ukrainians they would prefer that Kiev drop the Burisma probe and allow the FBI to take it over (it is believed that the FBI attended the January 19, 2016 meeting). Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, was under investigation in Ukraine for improper foreign transfers of money. At the time, Burisma allegedly was paying then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter as both a board member and a consultant.

All of the above suggests that the Obama Administration used U.S. government personnel in an attempt to enlist a foreign nation to provide negative information about political opponents and to quash investigation of political allies.

And when the Ukrainians did not agree, it appears that the U.S. government pressured the Ukrainian government to replace obstinate Ukrainian officials with more compliant ones.

The Ukrainians did not agree, but then Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire Ukraine’s chief prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, in March 2016, as Solomon previously reported.

While visiting Kiev in December 2015, Joe Biden threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that, if he did not fire Shokin, the US would hold back its $1 billion in loan guarantees.

What is Quid Pro Quo? …This is ! pic.twitter.com/YOMwEcS08k — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) November 20, 2019

Another meeting attendee, David G. Sakvarelidze, then Deputy General Prosecutor of Ukraine, was also fired in March 2016.

It was recently reported that People’s Deputy of Ukraine, Andrii Derkach, the initiator of a criminal case on interference in the US elections, has disclosed documents from which it follows that First Deputy Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Gizo Uglava has been providing information to the US Embassy in Kyiv for several years, that negatively affected the course of events in Ukraine and the US.

The recipient for at least some of that “negative” information was Anna Yemelyanova (also spelled Iemelianova or Yemelianova), Legal Special at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, an attendee at Eric Ciaramella’s January 19, 2016 meeting.

Attendees at the 11 AM January 19, 2016 meeting in Room 230A of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building:

Eric Ciaramella – National Security Council Director for Ukraine

Liz Zentos – National Security Council Director for Eastern Europe

David G. Sakvarelidze – Deputy General Prosecutor of Ukraine

Anna E. Iemelianova (Yemelianova) – Legal Specialist, US Embassy Kyiv and US Department of Justice’s Anti-Corruption Program.

Nazar A. Kholodnitsky, Ukraine’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor

Catherine L. Newcombe – attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Division in the Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training where she oversaw the Department’s legal assistance programs in Eurasia (Ukraine).

Svitlana V. Pardus – Operations, Department of Justice, U.S. Embassy, Ukraine.

Artem S. Sytnyk – Director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine

Andriy G. Telizhenko, political officer in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington DC.

Jeffrey W. Cole – Resident Legal Advisor at U.S. Embassy Ukraine, presumed to be FBI.

The Obama Administration deeply damaged the United States. It’s clear that the 44th president and his administration never ever bought into the American dream. For them, America was for the taking.

