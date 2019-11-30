An official for a pro-family organization that recently blocked Planned Parenthood’s radical “Making Proud Choices” sex-ed curriculum from a public school says the victory was obtained by employing the truth and the abortionists’ own words.

Michael King, director of community alliances at the Massachusetts Family Institute, wrote in a Daily Signal column that parents in a “blue state” defeated Planned Parenthood at least partly by quoting from its own definition of “abstinence,” or “safe sex,” at a public meeting in February.

See the video (Be warned of objectionable content):

[embedded content]

Only a few of the descriptions of “safe sex” can be mentioned in print, among them are “grinding, sex with clothes on, rubbing bodies, body massage, strip tease.”

King said Worcester, the second largest city in Massachusetts, was the scene of a “sex-ed showdown between Planned Parenthood and concerned parents and church leaders.”

It happened when more than 75 parents and church leaders joined with the Massachusetts Family Institute to outnumber pro-Planned Parenthood voices at a meeting of a local school committee.

The parents wanted to know: “What would Planned Parenthood gain from teaching students about safe sex that would reduce both pregnancies and abortion? How would that benefit a business that relies heavily on income from abortion?”

“Planned Parenthood didn’t just want to redefine abstinence, it wanted to introduce comprehensive sex education, including curriculum on sexual orientation and gender identity,” King said.

“Planned Parenthood advocates argued that their curriculum qualified as age-appropriate, medically accurate, and evidence-based. But when read aloud, as I did at the meeting, the content of the curriculum is found to be clearly neither age-appropriate nor medically accurate.”

King said MFI continues to work in several areas in Massachusetts to oppose such promotion of inappropriate sexual behavior.

“Our organization believes there is a biblical mandate to protect the minds of young people from being polluted and seeks to build on its success in Lawrence by replicating this strategy all over the state,” King wrote.

“Ultimately, in Worcester, the school committee voted to not allow the ‘Making Proud Choices’ curriculum from Planned Parenthood into the schools. We succeeded in defeating Planned Parenthood and protecting the minds and hearts of our young people in Worcester.”