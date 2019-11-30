(ZERO HEDGE) Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says that modern day liberals posed the biggest impediment to his career, as opposed to what he was taught to believe.

“I felt as though in my life I had been looking at the wrong people as the people who would be problematic toward me. We were told that, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be the bigot in the pickup truck; it’s gonna be the Klansmen; it’s gonna be the rural sheriff,” Thomas says in a forthcoming documentary, “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words.”

“But it turned out that through all of that, ultimately the biggest impediment was the modern day liberal,” he added. “They were the ones who would discount all those things because they have one issue or because they have the power to caricature you,” according to ABC News.

Read the full story ›