Hunter Biden was hired to Burisma Holding’s advisory board because of his name, Aleksander Kwasniewski, Poland’s former president who serves on the board of Burisma Holdings, admitted this week.

Kwasniewski, who served as Poland’s president from 1995-2005, told the Associated Press that Burisma, a Ukrainian oil company, simply did what most other corporations do — seek well-known and well-connected individuals for advisory roles. For the younger Biden that meant a job that at times earned him more than $80,000 per month.

“I understand that if someone asks me to be part of some project it’s not only because I’m so good, it’s also because I am Kwasniewski and I am a former president of Poland,” Kwasniewski told the AP.

“And this is all inter-connected. No-names are a nobody,” he added. “Being Biden is not bad. It’s a good name.”

However, Kwasniewski denied that Burisma hired Biden to leverage his relationship with his father, Joe Biden, who at the time served as U.S. vice president. Kwasniewski also said that Biden was an active member of the board who greatly aided the company.

More from the Associated Press:

He said Hunter Biden carried out research and brought a unique American perspective to the company, including in the areas of corporate governance, capital markets and gas drilling equipment, where Americans are world leaders. “He collected information,” Kwasniewski said. “He was useful for us because he knew something that we didn’t know.”

The younger Biden and his role at Burisma have come under scrutiny in reason months after President Donald Trump allegedly asked Ukraine last summer to investigate the Biden’s. The request resulted in a whistleblower complaint being filed against the president, which then triggered the House impeachment investigation.