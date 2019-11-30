Journalist Ronan Farrow, who broke the bombshell story of the sexual assault allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, told the Financial Times that Hillary Clinton distanced herself from him when she learned he was investigating the Hollywood mogul.

“It’s remarkable how quickly even people with a long relationship with you will turn if you threaten the centres of power or the sources of funding around them,” Farrow said.

“Ultimately, there are a lot of people out there who operate in that way. They’re beholden to powerful interests and if you go up against those interests, you become radioactive very quickly,” he added.

Farrow and Clinton used to be close



According to the Washington Examiner, Clinton and Farrow used to be close. She even appointed him as a special adviser in 2011 when she led the State Department under the Obama administration. “Farrow said he had worked with Clinton ‘for years’ when he was looking into the Weinstein story,” the Examiner’s Caitlin Yilek noted.

The newspaper also noted that Weinstein was a major donor to groups backing Clinton’s 2016 presidential candidacy.

They ‘sounded very concerned’



In October, Farrow acknowledged that Clinton’s staff raised concerns over his Weinstein reporting and backed the former secretary of state out of an interview with him after learning he would likely ask her about the accusations against the Hollywood mogul.

“Hillary Clinton had scheduled an interview while it was at the height of the Weinstein reporting and her folks got in touch and said, ‘We hear you’re working on a big story,'” Farrow said, according to The Examiner. “[They] sounded very concerned and tried to cancel that interview.”

“She attempted to withdraw from an interview that she had committed to for a foreign policy book that I was working on, for which I interviewed every other living secretary of State,” Farrow told Fox News last month. “And, before doing so, her staff raised concerns about the fact that I was working on this story about one of her most significant donors — a big bundler of Hollywood money,” he added.