Truly, we are witnessing history.
A new poll by You.Gov found that a majority of Republicans say President Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln, the Great Emancipator.
Abe Lincoln was the first Republican president.
President Trump is the latest Republican president.
The Hill reported:
A majority of Republicans say President Trump is a better leader than former President Lincoln, according to this week’s Economist/YouGov weekly tracking poll.
Fifty-three percent of Republicans said Trump was a better president than Lincoln, while 47 percent chose the Civil War-era leader.
Lincoln still overwhelmingly beats Trump among all Americans, 75 percent to 25 percent, with the vast majority of Democrats and independents choosing the former president.
