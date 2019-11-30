The House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), will vote Tuesday evening on its impeachment inquiry report into Ukraine while President Trump is in London for a NATO meeting. The report, which has not been published yet, will be given to members Monday giving them one day to review it before voting. The vote is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Politico broke the story Saturday night:

Members of the House Intelligence Committee will begin reviewing a report Monday on the panel’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate his Democratic adversaries, a crucial step in the House’s fast-moving impeachment inquiry. Lawmakers on the panel will get a 24-hour review period, according to internal guidance sent to committee members and obtained by POLITICO. On Tuesday, the panel is expected to approve the findings — likely on a party-line vote — teeing it up for consideration by the Judiciary Committee, which is in turn expected to draft and consider articles of impeachment in the coming weeks.

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell noted the timing, “House Intelligence Committee announces it will vote Tuesday evening on the report outlining evidence against the president in the impeachment inquiry. The president is scheduled to be in London at the time.”

House Intelligence Committee announces it will vote Tuesday evening on the report outlining evidence against the president in the impeachment inquiry. The president is scheduled to be in London at the time. — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) December 1, 2019

Earlier Saturday evening before the Intel Committee announcement, Trump ripped the Democrats over the scheduled Wednesday impeachment hearing by the House Judiciary Committee, “I will be representing our Country in London at NATO, while the Democrats are holding the most ridiculous Impeachment hearings in history. Read the Transcripts, NOTHING was done or said wrong! The Radical Left is undercutting our Country. Hearings scheduled on same dates as NATO!”

I will be representing our Country in London at NATO, while the Democrats are holding the most ridiculous Impeachment hearings in history. Read the Transcripts, NOTHING was done or said wrong! The Radical Left is undercutting our Country. Hearings scheduled on same dates as NATO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2019

The NATO meeting in London is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Queen Elizabeth holding a reception Tuesday night at Buckingham Palace for NATO country leaders.

The post House Intelligence Committee to Vote on Impeachment Report Tuesday–While President Trump Is in London for NATO Meeting appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.