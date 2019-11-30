The DailyMail reports that Hunter Biden has filed a legal request in an Arkansas court to seal all financial records in his ongoing child support battle out of fear the information could cause him public “embarrassment” and be used “maliciously” by the media.

According to the filing, the “likelihood that [Biden’s] private records will be used in an inappropriate or malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high and should not be tolerated by the court.”

Biden’s attorney argues that given “the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the parties involved in this matter, it is in the interest of justice and necessary for a Protective Order to be in place.”

What else?

In a signed statement, Biden told the court he that is currently unemployed. “In an effort to demonstrate to this court my good faith, I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019.”

Meanwhile, PageSix offers additional details about the child support dispute:

Lunden Alexis Roberts brought the suit against Biden after the former vice president’s son impregnated her, and then allegedly refused to pay for child support for their baby. Roberts met Biden while she was working as a stripper— under the stage name “Dallas” — at a Washington, DC, club he frequented around the time he was dating his brother’s widow, sources told The Post.

Roberts’ paternity suit against Biden was filed May 28. In it, she alleged that her and Bide “were in a relationship” and that “as a result from that relationship” she gave birth to “Baby Doe” in August 2018.

In a July 1 New Yorker article, the vice-president’s son denied “having sexual relations” with Roberts; however, paternity tests later showed he was indeed Baby Doe’s father.

A hearing on the child support matter has been scheduled for December 2.