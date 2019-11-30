Hunter Biden is demanding his financial records are kept secret in his ongoing child support lawsuit filed by his baby mama Lunden Roberts.

Biden’s lawyers filed a motion for a Protective Order in the Arkansas Circuit Court of Independence on Wednesday and argued that they want to spare their client “public embarrassment, annoyance, undue prejudice, and/or oppression.”

Hunter had a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper and she is not being compliant — she is demanding a hefty child support payment!

Lunden Roberts is demanding Biden pay $11,000 in legals fees in addition to child support and she is refusing to agree to his terms.

Hunter Biden claimed in a sworn statement that he is currently in debt, unemployed with no monthly income.

‘In an effort to demonstrate to this court my good faith, I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,’ Biden’s statement reads.

Via The Daily Mail:

‘The likelihood that [Biden’s] private records will be used in an inappropriate or malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high and should not be tolerated by the court,’ the filing reads. Any such disclosures, Biden’s attorneys claim, would furthermore cause their client ‘undue prejudice, annoyance, embarrassment, and/or oppression.’ ‘Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the parties involved in this matter, it is in the interest of justice and necessary for a Protective Order to be in place,’ Biden’s attorney Dustin McDaniel states. While Roberts – who is demanding Biden pay her $11K in legal fees in addition to child support – is said to agree that a Protective Order is appropriate, she has so far refused to fully commit to the current terms demanded by Biden, despite his ‘best efforts’ to secure her acquiescence. In addition to the Protective Order, Biden is also requesting an upcoming December 2 hearing be delayed until a decision on the order is made, adding that he has been so far been unable to complete an affidavit of his financials. In a signed sworn statement, Biden claims he has been unable to complete the mandatory requirement because he currently lacks the information to do so. ‘In an effort to demonstrate to this court my good faith, I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,’ Biden’s statement reads. The former Ukraine energy executive goes on to admit he has incurred ‘significant debts’, partially caused by his April 2017 divorce to Kathleen Biden, which are currently being calculated by his accountants and will be disclosed to the courts as soon as possible. ‘For the aforementioned reasons, I cannot complete an Affidavit of Financial Means at the time,’ he claims. While Roberts and Biden continue to negotiate the specific terms of the order, should agreement be found, all financial information disclosed by both the defendant and plaintiff during the proceedings will remain entirely confidential.

Hunter Biden was paid millions of dollars sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings and other positions provided by his VP daddy Joe in various pay-to-play schemes — perhaps he shouldn’t have blown all the money on crack and strippers.

