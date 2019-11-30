The Metropolitan Police said at a press briefing Friday that the knifeman on London Bridge shot dead by police was wearing a hoax suicide vest.

The incident is now being treated as a terror attack.

Outraged citizens jumped the knifeman, subduing and disarming him as police arrived on the scene. Police cleared the citizens before shooting the knifeman. Two shots can be heard in videos of the incident.

One of the heroes used a narwhal tusk. Another hero used a fire extinguisher.

The killer, Usman Khan, was a previously convicted Islamic terrorist who was a guest lecturer at Cambridge University on “prisoner rehabilitation.”

And the Islamic killer was wearing an electronic monitoring tag as part of his bail terms, the Times and Sky News reported independently, citing government sources.

This is unbelievable. The Jihadi shot dead on #LondonBridge was not only a convicted terrorist who had been released on a tag but he was a guest of a Cambridge University sponsored conference in London today on “prisoner rehabilitation”. You just couldn’t make this stuff up! 😱 pic.twitter.com/40oO2JZHXY — David Vance (@DVATW) November 29, 2019

24 hours later ISIS claimed responsibility for the London attack.

The leaderless terror group released a message through their Al-Amaq news agency.

BREAKING:#ISIS claims #LondonBridgeAttack via #Amaq– calling perp an “Islamic State fighter,” despite comm. setbacks. The claim itself is not surprising, as the attack bore IS-inspired hallmarks-though coming only 1 day after shows cont’d media capabilityhttps://t.co/13AT9R2GrW pic.twitter.com/tCt3suZypS — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) November 30, 2019

Usman Khan was convicted with his terror accomplices for a previous terror plot.



Usman Khan was convicted of plotting to blow up the Stock Exchange. Five of his convicted accomplices are also now on parole. Mo Chowdhury – RELEASED

Shah Rahman – RELEASED

Gurukanth Desai – RELEASED

Omar Latif – RELEASED

Nazam Hussain – Release 2020

Mohibur Rahman – RELEASED pic.twitter.com/Ot8Agkjcoq — Old Holborn ✘ (@Holbornlolz) November 30, 2019

