Since President Trump “unexpectedly” won the 2016 presidential election Facebook, Google, Twitter have worked vigorously to eliminate conservative voices and conservative content on their platforms.

So far the Republican Party and the Trump administration have sat back and watched the left erase Freedom of Speech without any repercussions.

And the left continues to ramp up their attacks on conservatives.

On Black Friday Facebook upped their attacks on conservatives and blocked photos of First Lady Melania Trump.

She is too beautiful for their platform.

Amy in DC posted this warning she received from Facebook for posting a photo of Melania Trump.

Facebook called this photo of our First Lady hate speech!

Hate speech!

Hat Tip David

