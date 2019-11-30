Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) joined Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night to discuss stage two of the impeachment circus.

Judge Jeanine discussed the upcoming Inspector General’s report. The report is expected on December 9th after several months of delays.

Judge Jeanine then mentioned the FBI Attorney Kevin Clinesmith who is reportedly named in the report.

Judge Jeanine: If this guy Clinesmith is the only guy that ends up being, you know, accused of some wrongdoing you’re going to have some trouble in this country. I’m telling you right now. Rep. Devin Nunes: …If he really did change evidence which is what he’s being accused of… If he doctored evidence, that’s far worse than even using the Democrats dirty dossier.

Judge Jeanine is right.

If these bastards get away with spying on the opposing party, doctoring evidence, leaking classified info to the press, and attempting a coup of the duly elected president — there will be MILLIONS of outraged Americans at their government!

Via Justice with Judge Jeanine:

