Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), a minority member of the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee that is set to commence its impeachment inquiry hearings on Wednesday, wants three witnesses to testify: The “whistleblower”, Abigail Grace and Sean Misko. Grace and Misko are former NSC staffers who left and were later hired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) this year as staff for his House Intelligence Committee investigations into President Trump. The whistleblower is reported to have worked with Grace and Misko at the NSC during both the Obama and Trump administrations and was said to have been a close friend of Misko.

Gohmert talked about his witness wish list on The Story on the Fox News Channel Friday night with guest host Ed Henry. Henry asked Gohmert if he wanted Hunter Biden to testify and Gohmert said Hunter was a “sideshow” because he wasn’t in government and that the real corruption was with his father, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Gohmert: I GUESS THAT TELLS YOU WHY MY FRIEND JERRY (NADLER) WAS NOT RUNNING THE IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS FOR A WHILE THERE. Ed: HE WAS SORT OF SIDELINED BY NANCY PELOSI. Gohmert: SIDELINED MY FOOT. HE WAS COMPLETELY TAKEN OUT OF THE PICTURE SO THAT SCHIFF COULD DO HIS SCHIFF SHOW. ANYWAY, IF WE ARE GOING TO GET TO THE TRUTH, LIKE HE SAYS HE WANTS TO HEAR, THERE ARE THREE WITNESSES THAT ARE ABSOLUTELY CRITICAL IN MY OPINION, AND THAT INCLUDES THE NONWHISTLEBLOWER WHISTLEBLOWER. IT INCLUDES ABIGAIL GRACE, WHO WAS CLOSE FRIENDS WITH THE NONWHISTLEBLOWER, AND SEAN MISKO. ALL THREE OF THOSE WORKED AT THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL. THEY ALL WORKED WITH BIDEN AND WORKED WITH — Ed: WHEN HE WAS VICE PRESIDENT. Gohmert: AND THIS IS MY OPINION IS BASED ON WHAT WE’VE SEEN, THE FACTS. I THINK THE NONWHISTLEBLOWER RAN TO THEM, WHO WORKED FOR SCHIFF AT THE TIME, AND SAID, MY GOSH, HAVE YOU HEARD THE CONVERSATION TRUMP HAD WITH THE UKRAINIAN NEW PRESIDENT WHO WANTS TO GET RID OF CORRUPTION? HE’S WANTING THE EVIDENCE, WE’RE ALL GONNA BE COOKED IF HE GETS THE EVIDENCE FROM THE UKRAINE. AND THEY SAID, WHAT CAN WE DO? AND THEN THE ANSWER IS, WE’ll MAKE YOU A WHISTLEBLOWER. BUT I DIDN’T HEAR ANY DIRECT EVIDENCE. WE’LL GET THE IG CHANGE THE RULES SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO HAVE DIRECT EVIDENCE. WE NEED ABIGAIL GRACE, WE NEED SEAN MISKO, AND WE NEED THE NONWHISTLEBLOWER WHISTLEBLOWER. Ed: WHAT ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN? Gohmert: THAT’S MORE OF A SIDESHOW BECAUSE THE REAL CORRUPTION IS NOT WITH HUNTER BIDEN. HE WASN’T IN A POSITION, A GOVERNMENT POSITION. THE QUESTION IS JOE BIDEN. Break… Gohmert: BUT LOOK AT IT FROM THE NONWHISTLEBLOWER AND ABIGAIL GRACE AND SEAN MISKO THAT WERE INVOLVED IN THIS WHOLE THING, BUDDIES WITH BRENNAN, McMASTERS. IF YOU LOOK AT FROM THEIR POSITION THIS IS A TWO FOR FOR THEM. BUT BY MAKING THIS GUY SUPPOSEDLY A WHISTLEBLOWER, THEN YOU STOP ZELENSKY FROM DIGGING THE INFORMATION AND GETTING THEM IN TROUBLE AND ALSO, YOU KEEP TRUMP OCCUPIED.

Alleged Ukraine whistleblower Eric Ciaramella was close friends at the White House with an official who is now a key aide to Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman leading the Democratic push to impeach President Trump. Sean Misko, 37, was the director for the Gulf States at the National Security Council from 2015 until the first half of 2018. Ciaramella, 33, a career CIA analyst, was Ukraine director on the NSC from at least 2016 until the summer of 2017. Both officials arrived during the Obama administration and left during the Trump administration. …Misko joined Schiff’s staff in August 2019. Six months earlier, Schiff had hired Abigail Grace, another former NSC official who worked for both the Obama and Trump administrations. The Washington Examiner reported on Oct. 10 that the alleged whistleblower was on the NSC and worked with Biden. Ciaramella was a guest of Biden’s at a State Department banquet. Before joining the NSC, Misko worked in the Obama administration as a member of the secretary of state’s policy planning staff for deputy chief of staff Jake Sullivan, who became Hillary Clinton’s senior foreign policy adviser during her 2016 presidential campaign. Ciaramella and Misko were described to the Washington Examiner as workplace friends who had similarly antagonistic attitudes toward the Trump administration and were witnessed by a former National Security Council official, like Ciaramella, a nonpolitical appointee, to frequently be around one another.

The first House Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. EST Wednesday.

The House Intelligence Committee is scheduled to vote on its impeachment inquiry report on Tuesday to pass the impeachment baton to Nadler’s committee.

