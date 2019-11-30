A new poll released this week found that the majority of Republicans think that President Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln, who served as America’s 16th president from 1861-1865.

In a poll conducted last week, The Economist and YouGov asked 1,500 American adults a wide range of questions, including: “Which Republican President Was Better?”

The poll, which was conducted after Democrats finished up their public impeachment hearings on the House Intelligence Committee, found that 53% of Republicans said they thought that Trump was a better president than Lincoln.

“Further polling also found that Republicans preferred Trump to George W. Bush, George H. W. Bush, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon and Dwight Eisenhower—but not Ronald Reagan,” Newsweek reported. “71 percent of Republicans said they preferred Trump over both George W. Bush and his father George H. W. Bush, 82 percent preferred Trump to Ford, 86 percent preferred him to Nixon, and 65 percent preferred him to Eisenhower.”

Newsweek continued, “But pit against Reagan, 59 percent of Republicans said they preferred Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, compared to 41 percent saying Trump.”

“Abraham Lincoln, a self-taught lawyer, legislator and vocal opponent of slavery, was elected 16th president of the United States in November 1860, shortly before the outbreak of the Civil War,” History reported. “Lincoln proved to be a shrewd military strategist and a savvy leader: His Emancipation Proclamation paved the way for slavery’s abolition, while his Gettysburg Address stands as one of the most famous pieces of oratory in American history. In April 1865, with the Union on the brink of victory, Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth; his untimely death made him a martyr to the cause of liberty, and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest presidents in U.S. history.”

“Ronald Reagan (1911-2004), a former actor and California governor, served as the 40th U.S. president from 1981 to 1989. Raised in small-town Illinois, he became a Hollywood actor in his 20s and later served as the Republican governor of California from 1967 to 1975,” History reported. “Dubbed the Great Communicator, the affable Reagan became a popular two-term president. He cut taxes, increased defense spending, negotiated a nuclear arms reduction agreement with the Soviets and is credited with helping to bring a quicker end to the Cold War. Reagan, who survived a 1981 assassination attempt, died at age 93 after battling Alzheimer’s disease.”

Here are just a few of Trump’s accomplishments, according to the White House, since being sworn into office:

Almost 4 million jobs created since election.

More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history.

Created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs since election.

New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.

Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.

African-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.

Hispanic-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded.

Asian-American unemployment recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.

Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.

Youth unemployment has recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century.

Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.

Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election.