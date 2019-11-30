One of the men who helped stop the Islamic terrorist who went on a stabbing spree yesterday on the London Bridge is a convicted murderer who was out of prison for the day on a release.

“Convicted murderer James Ford, 42, was on day release from prison Friday when he saw the attack unfolding and rushed to help during the chaos,” The Washington Post reported. “According to British media reports, Ford had attended the same prisoner rehabilitation event as [the 28-year-old attacker], a convicted Islamist terrorist, who killed two people before being shot dead by police.”

Ford was convicted of murdering 21-year-old Amanda Champion, who struggled with learning disabilities, in 2004 and was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Champion’s aunt, 65-year-old Angela Cox, was angered when she learned that Ford had been released from prison for the day and strongly pushed back on any claims that he was a hero for helping stop the terrorist.

“He is not a hero. He is a murderer out on day release, which us as a family didn’t know anything about. He murdered a disabled girl. He is not a hero, absolutely not,” Cox told The Daily Mail. “The police liaison officer called me saying he was on the TV. I am so angry. They let him out without even telling us. Any of my family could have been in London and just bumped into him.”

“It was a hell of a shock. It is a horrible thing. She said, ‘Have you heard about the incident in London today?’ and I hadn’t. She said, ‘Put in on now and you will see James Ford on the telly,’” Cox continued. “She said, ‘Don’t worry, it is not him that’s done anything, he’s there and he is being classed as a hero.’”

“For him to be called a hero – he is not, he is a cold-blooded murderer,” Cox concluded. “For no reason whatsoever, he just went out and murdered a disabled person. I don’t care what he’s done today, he’s a murderer. He is scum. Amanda was my niece and she was vulnerable and he took her life. He knew what he was doing. People don’t change.”

The Post highlighted a 2004 BBC report that detailed Champion’s murder in which Ford “strangled her using a wrestling hold and then slit her throat.”

The terrorist who launched the attack yesterday was a convicted Islamic terrorist who had been released from prison less than a year ago after serving half of a 16-year sentence for plotting to blow up the London Stock Exchange.

“In 2012, then-22-year-old Khan was sentenced to 16 years and jailed, along with eight others, for plotting to attack London landmarks, including the stock exchange and pubs in his hometown of Stoke-on-Trent,” The Washington Post reported. “Before his arrest in 2010, Khan was a member of a cell inspired by the al-Qaeda terrorist organization. The group was trying to assemble materials and knowledge to make pipe bombs and other explosive devices, according to accounts of his earlier conviction. The men were also fundraising to construct a religious school in Pakistan that would have been used instead to train terrorists.”