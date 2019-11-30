Uber-liberal Newsweek had President Trump just where they wanted him.

On Thanksgiving, rather than just enjoying the day, the editors and reporters at the once-great magazine that is now a pathetic rag decided to go after Trump.

“How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing and more,” wrote reporter Jessica Kwong, who linked to an article she wrote that speculated about Trump’s activities for holiday.

“As with any other day of the year, Trump will probably be tweeting, or expressing his opinions in another way. On Thanksgiving Eve, Trump tweeted an image of his head on the body of Rocky Balboa, the fictional boxer portrayed by actor Sylvester Stallone in numerous movies,” Kwong wrote in her story.

Oops.

It turned out that when Kwong was writing her story — and long after her editors had published it — Trump was flying to Afghanistan to meet with troops and help serve them a Thanksgiving dinner.

Trump enjoyed the misfire.

“I thought Newsweek was out of business?” he wrote on Twitter.

I thought Newsweek was out of business? https://t.co/3ro4eSJloo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2019

It pretty much did. The Washington Post sold Newsweek in 2010 for a dollar to a stereo equipment mogul, and the “news” site went full Never Trump.

Now, Newsweek has fired Kwong.

“Newsweek investigated the failures that led to the publication of the inaccurate report that President Trump spent Thanksgiving tweeting and golfing rather than visiting troops in Afghanistan,” a Newsweek representative told the Washington Examiner. “The story has been corrected, and the journalist responsible has been terminated. We will continue to review our processes and, if required, take further action.”

Ouch.

The article was rewritten, with a note added at the end that read: “This story has been substantially updated and edited at 6:17 p.m. EST to reflect the president’s surprise trip to Afghanistan. Additional reporting by James Crowley.”

Before she was canned, Kwong addressed the update on social media tweeting, “Trump headed to Afghanistan to surprise U.S. troops on Thanksgiving. Deleting this tweet because it was written before knowing about the president’s surprise visit to Afghanistan — an honest mistake. Story has already been updated, as shown in the screenshot.”

Gotta’ say, she’s right. She was fired for writing a story her editors ordered up, driven by their deep hatred for Trump. She wrote it, they posted it. Maybe the editors who assigned the story and posted it should get the axe, too.

The post Newsweek Fires Reporter Who Wrote Inaccurate Story On Trump’s Thanksgiving Day Activities appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.