A super PAC supporting Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., in his White House bid will air an ad Tuesday in Iowa that compares him with South Bend, Ind., Democratic Mayor Pete Buttigieg, CNN reported.

Paid for by United We Win, begins by showing images of Buttigieg with the narration “He’s a Rhodes Scholar, a successful mayor, a uniter.”

“No, not that guy,” the ad continues. “It’s Cory Booker.”

It then touts accomplishments by Booker while serving a mayor of Newark, N.J., and later as a senator.

“This Rhodes Scholar mayor has what it takes to beat Donald Trump,” the narration concludes.

Booker says he hadn’t seen the ad until he was shown a clip, but pushed back that he was running against Buttigieg.

“I’m running for the soul of our country,” he said, The Hill eported.

“We need to be a Democratic party that can unify and come together, so I celebrate the people that are in the race and my campaign is not about tearing anybody down,” he added.

Booker has previously dissed super PAC funding. Pro-Booker super PAC, Dream United, shut down on Wednesday because of financial woes.