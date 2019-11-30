Liberal commentators have compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler since he announced his candidacy for president in 2015, but the Hitlerian comparisons may be reaching new lows.

An New York University Law professor has penned a whole book that, according to RedState’s Alex Parker, is largely dedicated to comparing the country’s 45th president to the Austrian-born dictator.

In “When at Times the Mob Is Swayed: A Citizen’s Guide to Defending Our Republic,” liberal news website CommonDreams.org says professor Burt Neuborne lists “20 Ways Trump Is Copying Hitler’s Early Rhetoric and Policies.”

Among the similarities between Trump and Hitler, according to the law school professor:

Neither was elected by a majority.

Both found direct communication channels to their base.

Both blame others and divide on racial lines.

Both relentlessly demonize opponents.

They unceasingly attack objective truth.

They relentlessly attack mainstream media.

Their attacks on truth include science.

Their lies blur reality — and supporters spread them.

Both orchestrated mass rallies to show status.

They embrace extreme nationalism.

Both glorify the military and demand loyalty oaths.

Both relegate women to subordinate roles.T

They proclaim unchecked power.

They embraced mass detentions and deportations.

Conservative writer responds



Parker notes that Neuborne’s comparison is absurd. “Remember, he’s referring to the ‘mass detentions’… of Hitler — a man responsible for the deaths of an estimated six million. That’s something Donald Trump has in common,” he said.

Parker also points out that in Hitler’s Germany, the Nazis were the media and cited from the Holocaust Encyclopedia:

The Nazi Propaganda Ministry, directed by Dr. Joseph Goebbels, took control of all forms of communication in Germany: newspapers, magazines, books, public meetings, and rallies, art, music, movies, and radio. Viewpoints in any way threatening to Nazi beliefs or to the regime were censored or eliminated from all media.

“Additionally, of course, the suggestion establishes the following: No matter what the media says about you, if you speak against them, you’re Hitler,” Parker wrote while citing a passage from Neuborne’s book.

“Trump echoes Hitler’s jingoistic appeal to ultranationalist fervor, extolling American exceptionalism right down to the slogan ‘Make America Great Again,’ a paraphrase of Hitler’s promise to restore German greatness,” he added.

Democratic leaders have also compared Trump to Hitler



Democratic leaders have also made similar arguments in the past. As CNN reported, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in March that the president’s rhetoric on immigration is similar to Hitler’s treatment of Jews.

“You’ve heard the President and the administration say that immigrants are thieves, that they bring in drugs, that they’re responsible for lots of crime, that they’re — a crisis at our border, they’re bringing in drugs and crime,” Nadler said.

“This is the same type of propaganda that we heard in the 1920s and World War I against Jews. ‘Jews are Bolsheviks. Jews are thieves. Jews are violent’ — that was the propaganda. And, we were that against the Irish early. Now, we’re hearing it against this generation’s immigrants — and it’s just as false now,” he said.