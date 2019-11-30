Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) posted video on Thanksgiving Day of her preaching Islam from the altar of a church decorated for Christmas as a priest sits nearby.

In her message posted along with the video, the recently divorced Omar, who was accused this year of having an adulterous affair with her well-paid campaign vendor by the vendor’s wife, thanks the Islamic god Allah for the opportunity to have a “wonderful love in my life”. Omar also gives thanks for the Progressive Movement.

Apparently there is no Thanksgiving message from Omar posted to either her Congressional or personal Twitter accounts, nor her Instagram, Facebook or House pages. Last year Omar posted a Thanksgiving statement on Facebook that focused on the melting pot vision of America.

The church video was posted to her personal Twitter account. Omar did not identify the church where she spoke. Some observers believe it to be a Catholic church.

“Alhamdullilah for the opportunity to serve my constituents, to care for my children and have a wonderful love in my life. This is a prayer a read on the start of Congress and feel grounded in its blessings. Thank you all for standing with me and for our progressive movement!”

Alhamdullilah means “praise be to Allah” in Arabic.

Text of Omar’s Islamic prayer in church:

Allah, put courage into my heart, and take away all that may hinder me in serving you. Free my tongue to proclaim your goodness, that all may understand me. Give me friends to advise and help me, that by working together our efforts may bear abundant fruit. And, above all, let me constantly remember that my actions are worthless unless they are guided by your hand. Allah, may everything that I do start well and finish well. Sustain me with your power. And in your power let me drive away (all falsehood, ensuring that truth may always triumph.)

A version of the Islamic prayer Omar quoted in English in the church can be found at this link.

