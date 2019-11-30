A majority of Republicans say President TrumpDonald John TrumpKamala Harris aide says in resignation letter: ‘I’ve never seen staff treated so poorly’ New Iowa ad compares Booker to the ‘other Rhodes Scholar mayor’ Lawmakers bypass embattled Mulvaney in spending talks MORE is a better leader than former President Abraham Lincoln, according to this week’s Economist/YouGov weekly tracking poll.

Fifty-three percent of Republicans said Trump was a better president when compared to Lincoln, while 47 percent chose the Civil War-era leader.

Lincoln still overwhelmingly beats Trump among all Americans, 75 percent to 25 percent, with the vast majority of Democrats and Independents choosing the former president.

While impeachment and other controversies surrounding Trump continue to dominate headlines, polls have shown the president maintaining a strong approval rating among Republicans.

The Economist/YouGov poll found that 87 percent of those in the GOP either somewhat or strongly approve of the job he’s doing as president.

Trump in the past has boasted of his approval rating within the party, comparing it to Lincoln.

“You know, a poll just came out that I am the most popular person in the history of the Republican Party,” Trump said in a July interview with The Sun newspaper in the U.K.

“Beating Lincoln,” Trump added, without clarifying to which poll he was referring. “I beat our Honest Abe.”

The Economist/YouGov weekly tracking poll surveyed 1,500 Americans from Nov. 24-26 and has a margin of error of 2.8 percent.