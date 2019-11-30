House Intelligence Chairman and impeachment ringleader Adam Schiff (D-CA) still won’t release transcript of Intel Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson’s October 4 closed-door testimony even though he has released 15 other witness transcripts.

Atkinson testified for over 8 hours, so why won’t Schiff released the transcripts?

Congressman John Ratcliffe (R-TX) a member of the House Intelligence committee, revealed why Schiff is hiding the transcripts.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry this week asked, “Why is Schiff still withholding transcript of ICIG Michael Atkinson’s Oct 4 closed-door testimony which lasted 8+ hours? He’s released 15 witness transcripts but is still hiding Atkinson’s. Also, what’s Atkinson’s connection to Obama officials including David Laufman?”

Recall, Paul Sperry revealed Eric Ciaramella is the ‘whistleblower’ in an explosive Real Clear Investigations exposé last month.

Congressman Ratcliffe responded to Paul Sperry, “I know why Paul Sperry. It’s because I asked IG Atkinson about his “investigation” into the contacts between Schiff’s staff and the person who later became the whistleblower. The transcript is classified “secret” so Schiff can prevent you from seeing the answers to my questions.”

I know why @paulsperry_ It’s because I asked IG Atkinson about his “investigation” into the contacts between Schiff’s staff and the person who later became the whistleblower. The transcript is classified “secret” so Schiff can prevent you from seeing the answers to my questions — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) November 30, 2019

The anti-Trump ‘whistleblower’ 33-year-old Eric Ciaramella is a registered Democrat, worked for Obama, worked for Biden, worked for CIA Director John Brennan, he’s a vocal critic of Trump and he helped initiate the ‘Russia collusion’ hoax investigation.

The conservative media has named Ciaramella, but most lawmakers (save for a few) along with their stenographers in the media have refused to say his name.

Mr. Ciaramella is a CIA officer who specializes in Russia and Ukraine who was detailed to work in the National Security Council under Susan Rice in 2015.

He was then moved into the West Wing in 2017 to ‘fill a vacancy’ where he was able to ‘see and read everything.’

ICIG Michael Atkinson altered the whistleblower form to allow for second-hand information, which allowed suspected Schiff whistleblower Eric Ciaramella to present a bogus accusation against the President.

Although, the form should not have been accepted based on second-hand information and because it was about the President of the United States (who is not in the IC), Atkinson accepted the complaint.

The whistleblower later attempted to edit the form he originally provided. The original form stated that the whistleblower did not talk to Congress before filing the form but after it was discovered that he had met with Adam Schiff’s team in Congress, the whistleblower attempted to edit his form.

Schiff orchestrated the latest coup attempt and used Eric Ciaramella as a ‘whistleblower’ to give legitimacy to his impeachment show trials and now he’s hiding the truth from the public.

The post Rep. Ratcliffe Reveals Why Schiff is Withholding Transcripts of ICIG Michael Atkinson’s Closed-Door Testimony appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.