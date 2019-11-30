State election officials in Ohio said that the state detected and stopped an election-related cyber attack earlier this month, the Associated Press reported.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) stated the “relatively unsophisticated” cyber attack took place Nov. 5 – Election Day – and that the attack originated in Panama, but was traced back to a Russian-owned firm.

“They [were] poking around for soft spots,” LaRose told the Columbus Dispatch Tuesday.

LaRose confirmed that the votes cast in Ohio that day were safe because the election machines and the ballot counters Ohio uses aren’t connected to the internet.

“The good guys won that day and the bad guys lost,” he said.