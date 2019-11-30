A congressman who believes Washington, D.C., is not the center of the universe?

Freshman Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, says he came to the nation’s capital to make it “as inconsequential in our lives as possible.”

“The greatness of this country lies outside of Washington,” he wrote on Twitter.

Making Washington, D.C. as inconsequential as possible. That is what I aspire to do here as a member of Congress. That is not to say there aren’t great things we can accomplish here, but because the greatness of this country lies outside of Washington. pic.twitter.com/I4CH0xuR6L — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) November 22, 2019

“That is not to say there aren’t great things we can do in this body,” he said.

However, the “greatness of this country lies outside of this body, outside of this city, lies in every town, and every community, and every school and every business and every hospital,” he said.

“All around this great country where people wake up every day to make lives better.”

He said that too many Sunday mornings “are about what’s happening on ‘Meet the Press’ instead of what’s happening in the church pew.”

Roy is a former federal prosecutor and chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. He also served as senior counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He’s been in the banking industry, served as counsel in the oil and gas industry and was vice president of strategy for the Texas Public Policy Foundation.