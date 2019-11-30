The Mandalorian’s “Baby Yoda” is generating more buzz on social media than most of the 2020 Democratic Party candidates.

The adorable little Gremlin lookalike is getting roughly double the average social media interactions for news stories about candidates.

“In terms of raw interactions since Nov. 12, Baby Yoda’s 2.28 million trail only the Democratic race’s group of frontrunners — Joe Biden (8 million), Bernie Sanders (2.9 million) and Elizabeth Warren (2.53 million),” Axios reports. “But the rate of interactions is massive when you consider that Baby Yoda would only rank 10th in terms of the number of articles (1,368) written about it.”

The report noted that “because this data only captures interactions with news stories, it doesn’t take in the wealth of Baby Yoda memes, GIFs, and content native to social media — meaning that the character’s reach is probably far wider.”

“Baby Yoda is inspiring 1,671 interactions per story compared to 850 for Sanders; 839 for Biden, and 600 for Buttigieg, says Axios. Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren are trailing even further behind the little man, claiming 523, 504, and 496 interactions per story respectively,” Quartz explained.

