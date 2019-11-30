THIS WAS HUGE NEWS! —

The black approval numbers for President Donald Trump hit 34% in BOTH the Emerson and Rasumussen polls last week.

Our Twitter Follower Roee spotted this from the Emerson College poll just out. It apparently indicates current Black Registered Voter Approval for @POTUS at 34.5%. https://t.co/nS9rw0ATCc — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 23, 2019

Emerson polled registered voters and they’re consistent pic.twitter.com/njCQ3Pv63z — Roee (@TheSadioRole) November 23, 2019

And now a third poll from Marrist this weekend found that 29% of non-whites support President Trump.

If Donald Trump captured 25 percent of the African American vote he would win the 2020 election in a landslide.

If Republicans were to peel off even 25% of black voters from the Democrat Party — Democrats would be the minority party for decades.

