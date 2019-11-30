https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/third-poll-in-a-row-shows-29-support-for-president-trump-from-minority-voters/

THIS WAS HUGE NEWS! —
Don’t expect to see this reported in the liberal mainstream media!

The black approval numbers for President Donald Trump hit 34% in BOTH the Emerson and Rasumussen polls last week.

And now a third poll from Marrist this weekend found that 29% of non-whites support President Trump.

 

* * * * * * * * * * *

If Donald Trump captured 25 percent of the African American vote he would win the 2020 election in a landslide.

black vote democrats

If Republicans were to peel off even 25% of black voters from the Democrat Party — Democrats would be the minority party for decades.
Thank you Donald Trump!

The post THIRD POLL in a Row Shows 29% Support for President Trump from Minority Voters appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...