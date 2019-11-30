Three tornadoes were confirmed in Arizona on Nov. 29, 2019.

The National Weather Service confirmed 3 tornadoes developed Friday morning in the Phoenix, Arizona, area.

This was the third time three tornadoes occurred on the same day in Maricopa County.

The severe weather was due to a powerful low pressure system moving through the West. Three tornadoes developed in the Phoenix, Arizona, area early Friday as a powerful storm system moved through the West.

This was the third time since 1950 that three tornadoes were observed on the same day in Maricopa County. This is also the latest in the year that multiple tornadoes have occurred in Maricopa County, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado warnings were issued early Friday morning and the first tornado developed just before 4 a.m. MST in Paradise Valley. This tornado tracked into northwest Scottsdale and has been rated EF1. Numerous trees were downed and roofs were damaged.

A second tornado formed near Higley and has been rated EF0. Small trees were damaged.

The third tornado was in the Queen Creek area just before 5 a.m. MST and has also been given a rating of EF0.

Tornado warnings are unusual for Arizona, according to Bianca Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Strong winds during the thunderstorms downed trees across the area early Friday morning. Wind gusts over 60 mph were measured in Paradise Valley and Glendale just before 4 a.m. MST.

The severe storms were part of a powerful low pressure system that also brought heavy snow to northern Arizona after disrupting travel in California earlier in the week.

