In March several Democrats replaced the POW-MIA flag outside their Washington DC offices with the transgender flag.

Of course, veterans and military families took this as an insult and the latest attempt by Democrats to tear apart this great nation.

But President Trump righted this wrong earlier this month.

President Trump signed the the National POW/MIA Flag Act into law earlier this month.

The POW-MIA flag will now be displayed whenever the American flag is displayed on prominent federal properties, including the White House, U.S. Capitol, World War II Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, every national cemetery, and more!

The VFW reported:

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) stood in solidarity with fellow members of the Veterans Service Organization (VSO) community as President Donald Trump signed the National POW/MIA Flag Act into law today. “This is a historic victory for every man and woman who courageously defended this nation and remain unaccounted for,” said VFW National Commander William “Doc” Schmitz. “Today’s presidential signing and the daily display of the POW/MIA flag at all prominent federal properties now serves as a daily reminder that these heroes, and their families, are forever etched in our DNA.” Law now requires the POW/MIA flag to be displayed whenever the American flag is displayed on prominent federal properties, including the White House, U.S. Capitol, World War II Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, every national cemetery, the buildings containing the official offices of the Secretaries of State, Defense, and Veterans Affairs, office of the Director of the Selective Service System, each major military installation, each Department of Veterans Affairs medical center, and each U.S. Postal Service post office. The National POW/MIA Flag Act was initially introduced by U.S. Rep. and Marine Corps Lt. Gen. (ret.) Jack Bergman and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas March 7, 2019. The bipartisan bill received endorsement from the VFW, the National League of POW/MIA Families, and other veterans service organizations. “Over 82,000 men and women who’ve served our nation in uniform are unaccounted for or listed as POW/MIA, including many Michiganders,” said Congressman Bergman. “Flying this flag at federal properties 365 days a year is just a small way that we can ensure their sacrifice and devotion to our nation is never forgotten.”

Via Dan Scavino.

On Thursday, 11/7/2019, the President signed into law: S. 693, the “National POW/MIA Flag Act,” which honors service members who are Prisoners of War (POW) or Missing in Action (MIA) by increasing frequency of POW/MIA flag display on specified Federal properties. 📸11/8/2019 pic.twitter.com/rc2aNoQWPC — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) November 9, 2019

Thank you Commander Rege Riley and @AMVETSHQ for presenting me with a POW/MIA flag for my office in Washington. I’m proud to join the growing number of congressional offices on Capitol Hill honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action. Never forget. pic.twitter.com/18tg2rMAt5 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) June 21, 2019

