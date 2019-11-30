A Republican candidate running to challenge Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., had her Twitter account permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter rules.

Danielle Stella’s campaign account on Twitter, @2020MNCongress, was bounced after posting at least twice about hanging the progressive freshman who’s frequently been the target of attacks from the right, the Washington Times first reported.

Each Stella tweet involved a baseless accusation that alleges she shared sensitive information with the Iranian government — a claim the congresswoman has since rejected as “outlandishly absurd.,” the news outlet reported.

“If it is proven @IlhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged,” Stella’s campaign said in the first tweet, The Washington Times reported.

The campaign subsequently tweeted the link to an article that aggregated her remark, accompanied by a crude depiction of a stick figure hanging from gallows, The Washington Times reported.

The account has since been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter’s rules.

A defiant Stella told The Washington Times that her “suspension for advocating for the enforcement of federal code proves Twitter will always side with and fight to protect terrorists, traitors, pedophiles and rapists.”

Omar said the alarming attack was among the “misinformation and conspiracy theories” that have been aimed at her, CNN reported.

“This just shows how far the Republican Party has fallen under Trump. Their campaign strategy is just threats, disinformation and smears against their opponents and the people will continue to reject it,” Omar said in a statement, CNN reported.

On Friday, Omar tweeted that “violent rhetoric” leads to “violent threats.”

“This is the natural result of a political environment where anti-Muslim dogwhistles and dehumanization are normalized by an entire political party and its media outlets,” she posted.

At least five candidates, including Stella, are currently seeking the Republican nomination to run in 2020 against Omar in the GOP primary next Aug. 11, The Washington Times reported.