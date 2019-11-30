Today’s cringe moment is brought to you by this deranged leftist, who confronted a small group of people holding pro Trump signs and flags. This woman (?) immediately began shouting how her brother was Hillary’s attorney and her niece was Chelsea’s babysitter.

“MY BROTHER WAS HER LAWYER! HE WAS LAWYER OF THE YEAR! HE REPRESENTED HILLARY!” shouts this person of undetermined gender, before they (?) continued with “MY NIECE BABYSAT CHELSEA! YOU GUYS DON’T HAVE A CLUE WHAT’S GOING ON!… MY BROTHER PROTECTED HILLARY! HILLARY HILLARY HILLARY! YES!…. TRUMP’S A CROOK! IMPEACH IMPEACH IMPEACH!”

Best part is her voice, which comes off like a bad impression of Mickey Mouse.

Video, courtesy of Gays Love President Trump:

We were having such a great when this angry #Liberal lady came from nowhere to bother us!#AngryDemocrats#DemocratsAreBullies pic.twitter.com/ixUz1TpYXK — GAYS LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP (@trump_gays) November 29, 2019

