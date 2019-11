The scene was amazing.

After a radical Islamic terrorist went on a stabbing rampage on London Bridge on Friday, two brave bystanders went after him.

One man grabbed a fire extinguisher, while another grabbed the best weapon he could find — a huge narwhal tusk that was hanging on the wall of the nearby Fishmongers’ Hall.

Video footage shows the attacker running across London Bridge wielding two kitchen knives, before he was confronted by the two heroes.

Then this happened.