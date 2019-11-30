Democrat presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off an eight day bus tour through Iowa Saturday with an outdoor rally in Council Bluffs with a modest sized crowd of supporters in attendance. Biden has slumped from front runner to fourth place in Iowa in the past two months, according to the Real Clear Politics rolling average of Iowa and now has support from about 16.3 percent of caucus goers. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads the pack with 24.0 percent.

As Biden was being introduced by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, she enthusiastically–if unawarely–repeatedly waved her right arm wide as he stood next to her such that he had to lean back to avoid getting smacked as she spoke about how when her husband is president parents will want to bring their children into the room when he appears on TV.

As she continued to wave her arm perilously close to his face, Joe Biden leaned in and gave his wife a love bite on her index finger, prompting laughs and smiles from Jill and the audience

Video posted to Twitter by CBS News reporter Bo Erickson:

““The reason we named it ‘No Malarkey’ is because the other guy’s all lies,” @JoeBiden says in Council Bluffs, Iowa, referring to President Trump off the bat as he kicks off his 8-day bus tour through the state.”

The Biden campaign included a definition of malarkey on the bus: Insincere or foolish talk.

The Trump campaign trolled Biden with a mock promo flier for the No Malarkey Tour.

