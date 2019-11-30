Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden briefly chewed on his wife’s finger during a campaign stop on Saturday in Iowa, which drew mockery online from critics.

Biden nibbled on Jill Biden’s finger onstage at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after she swung her arm in front of him while she was introducing him to the audience.

Biden, who is in the top-tier of Democratic presidential candidates, has come under scrutiny in recent months over questions surrounding his health, which has led to critics questioning his his fitness for office.

WATCH:

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP. Joe Biden just NIBBLED on his wife’s finger at a campaign stop in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/PcCqTMPJez — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 30, 2019

In addition to questions about his fitness for office, Biden has also faced questions over his actions while he served as vice president in the Obama administration.

The questions surrounding Biden’s time as vice president stem from business dealings that his son, Hunter Biden, had with a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, while Biden led U.S. anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine.

Despite the controversy that has surrounded his campaign, Biden has managed to stay at the top of the Democratic field in the polls.

“South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has climbed to leads in polling averages of the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, the first two contests in February, according to RealClearPolitics. Even so, former Vice President Joe Biden has kept his edge in surveys of the Nevada caucuses and South Carolina primary, the two other key early states,” CNBC reported. “Through the ebbs and flows at the state level, Biden has kept his grip on the national polling lead. While the surveys have their limits because voting takes place in states, they capture a broader snapshot of the race.”

