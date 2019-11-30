WHY WAS HE FREE?

THE London Bridge terrorist was free to kill an innocent man and woman despite the judge who jailed him ruling he should never be let out.

Usman Khan, 28, from Staffordshire, was released from prison in December last year after being convicted of terrorism offences, before going on to stab two people to death while wearing a fake suicide jacket yesterday.

London Bridge attacker Usman Khan, 28, was convicted in 2012 for terrorism offencesCredit: PA:Press Association

Khan was known to authorities after being convicted of terrorism offences

Police were today searching Khan’s home n Staffordshire

Khan can be seen lying dead on London Bridge after being chased by brave heroesCredit: Cliff Hide for The Times

Usman Khan was wielding two knives when he was eventually pinned down on London Bridge yesterday

London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan was wearing the fake suicide belt after innocent people were injured at London Bridge

A man was seen holding the knife he wrestled from the suspect as police swoop Usman Khan on London Bridge

Armed police can be seen with their guns trained on the suspect on London BridgeCredit: PA:Press Association

Usman Khan was surrounded by cops after several people were injured during the London Bridge attackCredit: Twitter

Usman Khan , 28, can be seen on the ground with a knife nearby on London BridgeCredit: Click News and Pictures

Emergency services can be seen giving a person CPR at London Bridge

The knifeman was jailed for eight years in 2012 after police uncovered a plot by his nine-strong terror cell to bomb the London Stock Exchange and build a terrorist training camp.

Sentencing him, Judge Mr Justice Wilkie said Usman had been working on an “ambitious and serious” jihadist agenda.

He told the court: “In my judgement these offenders would remain, even after a lengthy term of imprisonment, of such a significant risk that the public could not be adequately protected by their being managed on licence in the community.”

Questions have now emerged around how the terrorist – who was wearing a monitoring tag during the attack yesterday – was released automatically on licence 11 months ago.

WHY WAS HE FREE?

When police uncovered the 2012 plot, they found a list of targets drawn up by the cell that included the homes of Boris Johnson, as well as the US embassy and two rabbis.

The list was found on a folded piece of A4 paper on a computer desk at ring leader Mohammed Chowdhury’s flat in the Isle of Dogs.

In 2013, Khan’s sentence was replaced with a 16-year-fixed term that saw him released after eight years without parole, after he agreed to wear a tag and have his movements monitored.

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said last night: “Clearly a key line of enquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack.”

The Parole Board said in a statement this morning they had “no involvement” in Khan’s release.

It added it he appeared “to have been released automatically on licence (as required by law), without ever being referred to the Board”.

In response to the revelations, Boris Johnson said it was a “mistake” to allow Khan out early.

Mr Johnson, who has pledged a crackdown on violent crime, said: “It is important we get out of that habit and enforce the appropriate sentences for dangerous criminals, especially for terrorists.”

Yesterday, killer Khan was a guest at a Cambridge University conference on prisoner rehabilitation when he launched the attack at historic Fishmongers’ Hall in central London.

Those at the event at the Grade II listed building said he entered the main hall and went on a rampage, attacking anyone who crossed his path, just before 2pm.

He then made his way on to London Bridge – the scene of the 2017 terror attack which killed eight – but was eventually pinned down by heroes who tackled him with a fire extinguisher and a whale tusk.

New angle shows moment heroic cops take down London Bridge terrorist

Forensic personnel at the cordoned off area around London Bridge

Boris Johnson today headed to the scene with Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick and Home Secretary Priti Patel

Police stand guard at the scene of yesterday’s horrorCredit: Chris Eades

A property in Stafford is being searched as part of the investigation

Forensics are seen on the double decker busCredit: Getty Images – Getty

One of the men who helped stop Khan was convicted murderer James Ford who was out on day release.

Tour guides Thomas Gray and Stevie Hurst also sprinted over and stamped on his arms which forced him to drop his knives.

Armed police then shot Khan twice and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a woman were killed during the attack while three other people – a man and two women – remain in hospital in a stable condition. It is understood one is in a serious condition.

Terrifying footage showed Khan being gunned down after hero bystanders wrestled him to the ground.

The PM joined the Queen in hailing the “extraordinary bravery” of those who risked their life to pin down the suspect.

Mr Johnson, who today visited the scene of the attack with Home Secretary Priti Patel, pledged that “anybody involved in this crime and these attacks will be hunted down and will be brought to justice”.

Specially trained officers were today searching Khan’s Staffordshire home, looking for evidence of any support he may have had.

It also emerged today that Khan was taught by Islam4UK’s leader Anjem Choudary.

Six of the nine plotters jailed with him in 2012 were personally taught by the notorious hate preacher.

Moment man shot by police after several people injured in London Bridge knife attack as hero seen recovering huge weapon

Police are today probing Khan’s links to other Islamists

Witnesses were seen running as the lockdown was put in place

A woman was seen being carried away from the bridge

Terrified witnesses said they heard shouting before several shots rang outCredit: Wilfried Haubenberger – Fabulous Magazine

A man was bundled away from the scene wrapped in a blanketCredit: AFP or licensors

Paramedics seen rushing towards the stabbing sceneCredit: AFP or licensors

Heavily armed police were praised for running towards dangerCredit: Cliff Hide for The Times

Members of the public ran for their lives after the attack unfolded just before 2pm on FridayCredit: Cliff Hide for The Times

Armed police immediately scrambled to the sceneCredit: AFP or licensors

A police officer can be seen in the aftermath of the stabbing, with multiple people hurtCredit: Reuters

A forensic officer scours the scene after the terror attack unfoldedCredit: Reuters

An armed cop can be seen at the bridge as counter-terror police launched an investigation

Sniffer dogs are at the scene, with a Whitehall source saying the response was reactiveCredit: Reuters

London Ambulance crews are at the scene with reports a number of people were injuredCredit: Rex Features

Police can be seen searching a man at the sceneCredit: AP:Associated Press

New video shows second angle of moment London Bridge terror suspect was shot dead after knife attack

The shocking incident comes 15 months after the capital was gripped by terror when a man ploughed into cyclists outside the Houses of Parliament in August, 2018 – and two years on from the London Bridge terror attack that killed eight in 2017.

Video footage of yesterday’s incident showed heavily armed cops and heroic members of the public surrounding and grappling with Khan who was lying on the ground on the north side of the bridge.

Witnesses were rushed to the nearby Salvation Army headquarters near St Paul’s Cathedral, with one telling reporters: “My friend died in my arms today. I just want my friend back.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan paid tribute to the brave emergency services as well as the “breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger, not knowing what confronted them.”

He said: “Members of the public didn’t realise at the time that was a hoax device and they really are the best of us, another example of the bravery and heroism of ordinary Londoners running towards danger, risking their own personal safety to try and save others.

“And I want to say thank you to them on behalf of all Londoners but also because it shows the best of us.”

Speaking last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the heroes, saying: “They represent they very best of our country and I thank them on behalf of all of our country.”

He added: “This is an appalling incident and all my thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

Both the Conservatives and Labour confirmed they had suspended their election campaigns in the wake of the horror.

Sadiq Khan declares London Bridge attack a terror incident and praises heroism of bystanders who tackled terrorist

A woman can be seen running from London Bridge

Police have cordoned off the area, with an officer seen here directing a member of the public away from the horrorCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Panicked scenes were filmed on the bridge on Friday afternoonCredit: Reuters

A heavy police presence was pictured after witnesses ran from the bridge screamingCredit: AFP or licensors

Forensic officers are seen with a large blue tarp on the bridgeCredit: AP:Associated Press

Chilling echoes of London Bridge terror attack two years ago Three terrorists killed eight people and injured 48 as they sped over London Bridge in a van before attacking revellers with hunting knives in June 2017. The gang, armed with 12-inch blades and knifing innocent bystanders at random, were shot dead after firearms officers arrived at the scene around nine minutes after the rampage began. One attacker was just 60cm away from an armed officer when he was shot dead. Both PCs Tchorzewski and Balfour were later awarded the Queen’s Police Medal. Xavier Thomas, 45, Christine Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were all killed in the slaughter. Brave onlookers fought back against the terrorists – launching chairs and bottles as business owners pulled down their shutters to protect customers inside.

Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations Neil Basu said his heartfelt sympathies went to those awaiting news about loved onesCredit: Sky News

Met Police confirm suspect ‘strapped with hoax explosive device’ shot dead at scene in ‘terrorist incident’