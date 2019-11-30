(ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) A Marietta woman accused of shooting into a Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-thru window after not receiving silverware or napkins with her order is behind bars.

Jonelle Jade Dare, 33, was arrested Tuesday in Sandy Springs, nearly a month after she allegedly became so irate in a Shelbyville, Kentucky, drive-thru line that she pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots into the restaurant.The incident occurred Oct. 28, Shelbyville police told AJC.com. Officers were dispatched to the KFC about 11:45 a.m. after getting called about a customer shooting into the fried chicken establishment with several employees and customers inside.

Read the full story ›