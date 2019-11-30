A two-month old girl is on life support and expected to die after her mother allegedly punched her in the face and slammed her against the floor.

The mother, Nina Singleton of Chicago, allegedly beat the girl starting shortly after she was born because they girl reminded her of her ex-boyfriend. Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Christina Dracopoulos said Singleton told the police this is why she beat her baby girl.

“Every time (Singleton) looked at the victim, (she) imagined the ex-boyfriend being there, and that’s why the defendant punched the victim,” Dracopoulos said, as reported by The Chicago Tribune.

“Singleton admitted to police that she swung the girl over her head by the legs and slammed her onto the tile kitchen floor ‘face first,’ Dracopoulos said,” the Tribune reported. “Though Singleton claimed the incident occurred on Nov. 20, doctors believe it actually happened just hours before the baby was discovered by her father.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Singleton and the baby’s father broke up in October, but he saw the baby regularly and attended her vaccinations on November 18. The outlet reported that the three had dinner after the doctor’s appointment and that he dropped Singleton off with the baby at her apartment. The Sun-Times reported that it was the last time the father was allowed to see the baby, as Singleton began making up excuses for why the father couldn’t visit with his daughter. Singleton would say the girl was sleeping. One time, she claimed the baby was with a friend.

The baby’s father met with Singleton at a Starbucks where he usually was allowed visits with his daughter. On this particular day, Singleton arrived without the baby. After she refused to allow the father to see the baby he became “freaked out” and ran to the mother’s apartment, which was near the coffee shop. He found the baby girl unresponsive in her bassinet, the Tribune reported. More from the Tribune:

The baby was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital at Northwestern Medical Center, where it was determined she had recently suffered a severe skull fracture, Dracopoulos said. Doctors also found 10 facial fractures, retinal bleeding and broken bones in her shoulder and leg, Dracopoulos said. Though many of the injuries were fresh, doctors believed the baby “may have been abused since birth,” Dracopoulos said.

Singleton had also admitted to punching the girl in the face when she was just a week or two old.

Bail for Singleton was denied on Friday, and if her daughter dies, she will be charged with murder. She is currently charged with child abuse. Singleton did not appear in court for her bond hearing, as she “was being treated for psychiatric issues Friday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center,” the Tribune reported. Once she is released, however, she will go to jail.

Singleton’s reason for beating her daughter brings to mind another recent case of child abuse, where a British mother, Brittany Renee Pilkington, murdered her three sons over the course of a year, claiming she feared they would grow up to abuse women.