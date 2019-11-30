A 36-year-old woman in McCleary, Washington, shot and killed a man who allegedly violated a protection order.

KOMO News reports that the incident occurred Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.

Police received a call from a 60-year-old man saying a younger man with a knife had entered the residence. The alleged intruded had a protection order that prohibited him from being near the woman, who was at the residence.

The two men got into “a struggle.” The woman then shot the knife-wielding man dead.

Q13 Fox reports that the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as an act of self-defense.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.