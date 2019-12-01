New Orleans police said 10 people were shot early Sunday in the city’s famed French Quarter.

Two of the victims were in critical condition, police said.

All 10 were taken for treatment at local medical facilities. There was no further information about their conditions.

No arrests had been made, police said, with any motive unclear.

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels.

Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University that’s played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

