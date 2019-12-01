New Orleans police are investigating a mass shooting along Canal Street. According to NOPD, at least 11 people were struck by gunfire in the 700 block of Canal Street just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says officers were on the block when the shooting happened. No officers were reported injured.A person was detained near the scene, however police say their involvement in this incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.During a 5 a.m. press conference, Ferguson said two of the 11 victims were in critical condition. No further details are available as to their respective statuses at this time.Louisiana State Police and federal officers are assisting NOPD in response and investigation.Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eight District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

New Orleans police are investigating a mass shooting along Canal Street.

According to NOPD, at least 11 people were struck by gunfire in the 700 block of Canal Street just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: The total number of victims in this incident is 11. A victim walked in at a local hospital for treatment. Investigation remains ongoing. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 1, 2019

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says officers were on the block when the shooting happened. No officers were reported injured.

A person was detained near the scene, however police say their involvement in this incident remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

During a 5 a.m. press conference, Ferguson said two of the 11 victims were in critical condition. No further details are available as to their respective statuses at this time.

Louisiana State Police and federal officers are assisting NOPD in response and investigation.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eight District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.