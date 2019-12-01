Eleven people were wounded when a gunman opened fire in Democrat-controlled New Orleans Sunday morning.

The Daily Mail reports that shots were fired on Canal Street around 3:30 a.m.

No fatalities were reported but NBC News/Associated Press note that two people were hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting followed the annual Bayou Classic, a “Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University that’s played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.”

CNN reports that police arrived on scene quickly enough that they heard the sounds of some of the gunfire. “An individual was detained near the scene” but there was no confirmation as to whether the individual is a suspect or simply a person of interest.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.