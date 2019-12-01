November 29, 2019, proved to be the second highest day in history for National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) background checks.

USA Today reports a total of 202,465 background checks were performed that day, a figure bested only by the 203,086 background checks performed on Black Friday 2017.

The Black Friday figures boost already soaring background check figures for 2019.

On November 26, Breitbart News reported that there had been 22,858,104 background checks conducted between January 1, 2019, and the end of October 2019. The record for one year is 27.5 million checks.

Background checks for the months of November and December could break the annual record.

