Adam Schiff, the judge, jury and executioner of the latest Democrat impeachment probe will give his fellow Democrat committee members only 24 hours to sign off on his report recommending impeachment.

Schiff will release his bogus report on Monday and Democrats will vote on Tuesday so that the impeachment process will move to Jerry Nadler in the Judiciary committee on Wednesday.

The Democrats will vote on their sham impeachment on Tuesday while President Trump is in London for NATO meetings.

These are some vicious creatures.

The November hearings were such a disaster for Democrats that a majority of Americans want the attempted coup to just go away.

But Democrat leaders are pushing forward anyway.

The House Democrats have released a number of deadlines and dates in the sham impeachment hearings in December.

Via Conservative Treehouse:

December 1st – Deadline for White House response for participation in “groundwork” hearing.

– Deadline for White House response for participation in “groundwork” hearing. December 4th – HJC “groundwork” impeachment hearing at 10:00am.

– HJC “groundwork” impeachment hearing at 10:00am. December 6th – Deadline for White House response for participation in HJC Impeachment Hearing.

– Deadline for White House response for participation in HJC Impeachment Hearing. December 6th – Deadline for House Republican witness list.

– Deadline for House Republican witness list. December 9th – Hearing to deny House Republican witnesses.

– Hearing to deny House Republican witnesses. December 13th – House recesses for Christmas break.

The House Democrats have nine days to get their work finished when they come back from recess on December 3rd.

These crooks want to rush through an impeachment vote based on an absolute nothingburger!

Breitbart.com reported:

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is giving members of his committee just 24 hours to read and sign off on his report recommending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. As Breitbart News reported Friday, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler has previewed the report, and suggested it will include claims of “collusion” with Russia — as well as Ukraine, Russia’s enemy. And as reported Saturday, Schiff will provide the full report to committee members on Monday, who must sign off on Tuesday in time for the first hearing in Nadler’s committee on Wednesday, which will discuss the supposed constitutional and legal basis for impeachment. It is a foregone conclusion that Democrats will sign off on Schiff’s report. Evidence does not seem to be the top priority for Democrats: a majority favored an impeachment inquiry by August 1, eleven days before the so-called “whistleblower” sent a letter to Schiff complaining about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. However, as the Washington Examiner‘s Byron York has noted, Democrats are in such a rush that they are leaving potential facts out of their examination. For example, they could wage a court battle to force former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify.

The post Adam Schiff Will Give Democrat Intel Committee Members Only 24 Hours to Sign Off on Impeachment Report – That Will Include Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.