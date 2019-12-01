AMAZON has caused outrage by selling Christmas decorations and novelty bottle openers that picture Auschwitz.

Products on offer include star and bell-shaped Christmas tree baubles featuring photos of the gateway and interior of the Nazi death camp in occupied Poland.

Amazon has been criticised for selling Christmas decorations featuring Auschwitz

A magnetic bottle opener featuring a scene from the camp wrongly describes it as “the ­former Jewish district in Krakow.”

One horrified shopper wrote in the reviews section: “This is not Krakow, this is a picture of Auschwitz death camp. This is a Christmas ornament? How dare you!”

Stuart Johnson tweeted: “Christmas ornaments? Is there no bottom to the pit into which ­people will sink?”

Lauren Bowen added: “People will try to sell anything for money. This is despicable.”

Another Twitter user said: “Wrong on so many levels. To make profit out of a world changing tragedy on this scale! The retailers need to examine their consciences.”

The Auschwitz Museum said yesterday of the £10.05 baubles: “Selling Christmas ornaments with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful.”

Amazon yesterday confirmed it had removed the products from sale.

The retailer received multiple complaints about the items.

The Amazon website featured a whole range of trinkets and decorations featuring Auschwitz

The site was also selling a magnetic bottle opener featuring the death camp but wrongly describes it as ‘the former Jewish district in Krakow’

Amazon has removed the products from its website after multiple complaints

