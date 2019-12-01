This was bizarre.

We can now all scratch “The Next Revolution” from our favorite’s list!

Rudy Giuliani made a career as a tough prosecutor taking down the mafia, dirty cops and drug dealers. Rudy Giuliani then became America’s Mayor for his courageous and exceptional work of cleaning up New York City and lifting the Big Apple following the devastation of the 9-11 attacks.

The liberal media has been pushing several narratives the past two years that Rudy Giuliani, after a lifetime of fighting crime, has suddenly become a dirtbag and greedy scoundrel with only his self interests in mind.

On Sunday night during his show “The Next Revolution”, Steve Hilton stunned his FOX News audience by attacking Rudy Giuliani as a grifter and toxic chump!

WOW!



Hilton used a debunked NY Times hit piece to attack Rudy.

Steve Hilton: On top of that we also showed you last week how the whole fiasco started in the first place. Wild stories cooked up by a Ukrainian oligarch and amplified by his lawyers Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing, their client and FOX News contributor John Solomon and, of course, Rudy Giuliani. But this week we learned more disturbing details about Rudy’s role. It turns out that the former mayor’s own personal business interests are wrapped up in all of this. To put it simply, he’s been trying to enrich himself on the back of his relationship with President Trump. And you know I’m just fed up with the lot of them. Rudy Giuliani was a great man and a great leader but he’s turned into an unmitigating and now it seems unethical disaster. While President Trump has been trying to govern for the American people, all of these hangers on have been trying to make money for themselves off Trump. They’re a bunch of chauncers, grifters and spiffs(?). Doing dodgy deals in the world’s shadiest places… It’s time to dump these toxic chumps.

Via The Next Revolution:

