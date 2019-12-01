As many as 60 online shoppers will receive their orders later than expected after a group of robbers held up two Amazon delivery drivers and stole dozens of packages.

The heist occurred about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Thomasville Boulevard in southeast Atlanta, police spokesman Anthony Grant said.

When officers arrived, two employees told them they were delivering packages when four men approached their Amazon van.

Two men pulled out handguns and the group stole 60 packages from the vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.

Nobody was injured in the robbery, and police have not released a description of the suspects’ getaway vehicle.

In a statement sent to Channel 2 Action News, Amazon called the robbery a “terrible incident” and said they are thankful no one was injured.

“We will work with law enforcement and the delivery service partner as they investigate,” the statement read. “We work with every driver to ensure he or she knows that safety is our first priority.”

The company also said it is working with customers to reship their stolen items.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made in the case, according to Atlanta police.

