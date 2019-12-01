A shooting last night in the French Quarter left 11 people injured.

Shooting on the edge of the French Quarter leaves 11 injured in New Orleans https://t.co/0MJDs0kHm5 pic.twitter.com/jyITq2ZbHF

The shooting took place on a busy section of Canal Street at 3:30 AM.

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels. https://t.co/lhudSnsGxM

New Orleans: 11 people have been injured in a mass shooting in the historic French Quarter – during American Thanksgiving and in the midst of the annual #BayouClassic https://t.co/umhKZBSnZM pic.twitter.com/31PLiuB0go

The Daily Mail reported:

Ten people have been shot on Canal Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

A suspect opened fire in the neighborhood known for its nightlife just before 3.30am Sunday.

Two of the victims were hospitalized in critical condition. One had been shot in the chest and the other in the torso.

NOPD Supt Shaun Ferguson confirmed that a person of interest has been detained. He emphasized that it’s unclear what involvement, if any, the person of interest had in the shooting.

No arrests have been made as of 8.30am local time.