A shooting last night in the French Quarter left 11 people injured.

The shooting took place on a busy section of Canal Street at 3:30 AM.

The Daily Mail reported:

Ten people have been shot on Canal Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

A suspect opened fire in the neighborhood known for its nightlife just before 3.30am Sunday.

Two of the victims were hospitalized in critical condition. One had been shot in the chest and the other in the torso.

NOPD Supt Shaun Ferguson confirmed that a person of interest has been detained. He emphasized that it’s unclear what involvement, if any, the person of interest had in the shooting.

No arrests have been made as of 8.30am local time.

