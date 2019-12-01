Lee Smith the author of the best-seller, “The Plot Against the President,” joined Jeanine Pirro on Justice for Judge Jeanine on Saturday night.

Smith told Judge Jeanine that Barack Obama interfered with the peaceful transfer of power after Donald Trump won the election in 2016.

Since Trump’s victory in November 2016 the Democrat deep state has been pushing a constant attempted coup against this historic president.

