(STUDY FINDS) — BIRMINGHAM, England — A new survey out of England is illustrating just how much the workforce and job culture has changed over the past few decades. The average millennial has already worked as many jobs as most people in their 50s have over the course of their entire career.

A survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by distance learning provider Open Study College finds that the once common notion of attaining a single job for life is seemingly dead. Survey respondents between the ages of 25 and 34 have already worked an average of six different jobs so far in their careers.

On the other hand, the average older adult approaching retirement has worked seven jobs throughout their whole life.

