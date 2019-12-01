At least 14 people were murdered on Sunday at a Christian church in the West African nation of Burkina Faso when attackers stormed the church and opened fire.

“The violence Sunday occurred in an area known for banditry that has come under attack over the past year from suspected jihadist groups with to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State,” The New York Times reported. “Its timing, during hours of worship, mirrored other attacks on Christians this year – a new phenomenon in a West African country that has long prided itself on its religious tolerance.”

The Associated Press reported that President Roch Marc Christian Kabore condemned “the barbaric attack” on the church, which was carried out in the town of Hantoukoura, and offered his “deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.